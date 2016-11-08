Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Thuy Mascorro, 43, of Chula Vista, has been appointed administrator of the Veterans Home of California, Chula Vista, where she has served as standards compliance coordinator since 2011 and was an institutional personnel officer from 2009 to 2011. Mascorro was a staff services manager at the California Department of Transportation in 2009, where she was an associate personnel analyst from 2005 to 2009. She held several positions at the State Compensation Insurance Fund from 1999 to 2005, including workers’ compensation insurance representative, workers’ compensation insurance adjuster and workers’ compensation payroll auditor. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $133,008. Mascorro is registered without party preference.

René Macleay Santiago, 26, of Sacramento, has been appointed deputy public advisor at the California Energy Resources and Conservation Development Commission. Macleay Santiago has been an assistant appointments deputy in the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. since 2015, where he has served in several positions since 2011, including assistant for appointments, intern instructor and lead intern. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $60,000. Macleay Santiago is a Democrat.

Benjamin McGowan, 36, of Vacaville, has been appointed deputy chief counsel in the Office of Legal Services at the California Department of Health Care Services, where he has been a senior assistant chief counsel for health care financing since 2014 and was an attorney for special projects from 2008 to 2014. McGowan was a research assistant at the University of San Francisco School of Law from 2004 to 2005, a legal intern at the Alameda County Public Defender’s Office in 2004 and a client advisor at Marsh Inc. from 2002 to 2003. McGowan earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $156,720. McGowan is a Democrat.

Brian Winfield, 52, of Elk Grove, has been appointed deputy director of the Community Services Division at the California Department of Developmental Services, where he has been acting deputy director since 2015 and has served in several positions since 1998, including assistant deputy director, staff services manager and community program specialist. Winfield was a case manager and resource developer at the Alta California Regional Center from 1995 to 1998 and a program director at Cole Vocational Services from 1991 to 1995. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $134,988. Winfield is a Republican.

Corey Egel, 43, of Sacramento, has been appointed assistant deputy director in the Office of Public Affairs at the California Department of Public Health, where he served as an information officer from 2012 to 2016. Egel has been an information officer at the California Department of Veterans Affairs since 2016. He was a market intelligence analyst at e.Republic Inc. from 2011 to 2012 and a promotions producer at KXTV-TV from 2010 to 2011. Egel was media center director at the California Exposition and State Fair in 2009 and in 2010. He was a freelance producer at KOVR-TV from 2009 to 2010 and at CBS Network News from 1995 to 1997. Egel was a producer at KCRA/KQCA-TV from 2005 to 2008 and at KXTV-TV from 1999 to 2005. He was a news and special projects producer at KVUE-TV from 1997 to 1999. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $84,996. Egel is registered without party preference.

Debra Thomson, 56, of Sacramento, has been appointed deputy director of the Adult Programs Division at the California Department of Social Services. Thomson has been manager of the Senior and Adult Services Division at the Sacramento County Department of Health and Human Services since 2016, where she was program manager for in-home supportive services from 2012 to 2016. She was a staff services manager at the California Department of Social Services from 2010 to 2012, where she was a subject matter expert for in-home supportive services from 2008 to 2010. Thomson was social worker supervisor at the Yolo County Department of Employment and Social Services from 2000 to 2007. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $144,564. Thomson is a Democrat.

Nate Kirtman III, 45, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California Lottery Commission, where he has served since 2012. Kirtman was senior vice president of corporate communications and publicity at NBC Universal from 2009 to 2016, where he was vice president from 2006 to 2009. He was a manager for marketing communications at General Electric Aviation from 2005 to 2006. Kirtman was manager of General Electric’s Corporate Digital Team from 2003 to 2005, where he was content manager from 2002 to 2003. He was a marketing representative at Warner Bros. from 1995 to 1998, where he was a public affairs representative from 1994 to 1995. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Kirtman is a Democrat.