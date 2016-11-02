California Proposition 59 Corporations Political Spending Federal Constitutional Protections Legislative Advisory Question

Sacramento, California - California Proposition 59 Corporations Political Spending Federal Constitutional Protections Legislative Advisory Question:

Asks whether California's elected officials should use their authority to propose and ratify an amendment to the federal Constitution overturning the United States Supreme Court decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. Citizens United ruled that laws placing certain limits on political spending by corporations and unions are unconstitutional. Fiscal Impact: No direct fiscal effect on state or local governments.

Shall California's elected officials use all of their constitutional authority, including, but not limited to, proposing and ratifying one or more amendments to the United States Constitution, to overturn Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (2010) 558 U.S. 310, and other applicable judicial precedents, to allow the full regulation or limitation of campaign contributions and spending, to ensure that all citizens, regardless of wealth, may express their views to one another, and to make clear that corporations should not have the same constitutional rights as human beings?

WHAT YOUR VOTE MEANS

YES A YES vote on this measure means: Voters would be asking their elected officials to use their constitutional authority to seek increased regulation of campaign spending and contributions. As an advisory measure, Proposition 59 does not require any particular action by the Congress or California Legislature.

NO A NO vote on this measure means: Voters would not be asking their elected officials to seek certain changes in the regulation of campaign spending and contributions.

ARGUMENTS

PRO Vote YES on Prop. 59 to tell Congress we want big money out of politics and overturn misguided Supreme Court rulings saying unlimited campaign spending is free speech and that corporations have the same constitutional rights as real people. Send a message to Congress that we'll hold them accountable.

CON The Legislature should stop wasting taxpayer dollars by putting do–nothing measures on the ballot that ask Congress to overturn the Supreme Court. Instead of wasting time and money on do–nothing ballot measures, politicians in Sacramento should focus on transparency and bringing jobs to California. Proposition 59 DOES NOTHING. Vote NO!

