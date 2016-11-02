California Proposition 57 Criminal Sentences Parole Juvenile Criminal Proceedings and Sentencing Initiative Constitutional Amendment and Statute

Sacramento, California - California Proposition 57 Criminal Sentences Parole Juvenile Criminal Proceedings and Sentencing Initiative Constitutional Amendment and Statute:

Allows parole consideration for nonviolent felons. Authorizes sentence credits for rehabilitation, good behavior, and education. Provides juvenile court judge decides whether juvenile will be prosecuted as adult. Fiscal Impact: Net state savings likely in the tens of millions of dollars annually, depending on implementation. Net county costs of likely a few million dollars annually.

WHAT YOUR VOTE MEANS

YES A YES vote on this measure means: Certain state prison inmates convicted of nonviolent felony offenses would be considered for release earlier than otherwise. The state prison system could award additional sentencing credits to inmates for good behavior and approved rehabilitative or educational achievements. Youths must have a hearing in juvenile court before they could be transferred to adult court.

NO A NO vote on this measure means: There would be no change to the inmate release process. The state's prison system could not award additional sentencing credits to inmates. Certain youths could continue to be tried in adult court without a hearing in juvenile court.

ARGUMENTS

PRO California public safety leaders and victims of crime support Proposition 57—the Public Safety and Rehabilitation Act of 2016—because Prop. 57 focuses resources on keeping dangerous criminals behind bars, while rehabilitating juvenile and adult inmates and saving tens of millions of taxpayer dollars. YES on Prop. 57.

CON

Vote NO on 57 because it:

Authorizes EARLY RELEASE of violent criminals, including those who RAPE unconscious victims.

Authorizes immediate release for 16,000 dangerous criminals, even convicted murderers.

Amends the California Constitution; takes rights away from victims; grants more rights to criminals. Vote NO on 57.

