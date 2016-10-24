Governor Brown Statement on Death of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Sergeant

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued the following statement regarding the death of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Alfonso Lopez:

“Sergeant Lopez dedicated more than half of his life to serving his community with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and on behalf of all Californians, Anne and I extend our deepest condolences.”

Sergeant Lopez, 47, of Glendora, was involved in a single-vehicle crash today in Compton while assisting with the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. Preliminary information suggests Sergeant Lopez suffered a medical emergency during the pursuit.

Sergeant Lopez was a 26-year veteran of the department and is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

In honor of Sergeant Lopez, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.