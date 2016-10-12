SDSU Among Princeton Review’s Most Sustainable Universities

San Diego, California - San Diego State University is recognized as one of the most sustainable universities in a new list released by the Princeton Review. The “Guide to 361 Green Colleges,” released last week, highlights the university’s sustainability practices as well as its commitment to sustainable education coursework.

Earlier this year, Princeton Review also listed SDSU as one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduate education.

SDSU offers a bachelor’s degree in sustainability and many other academic programs focusing on sustainability, including the "Blue Gold" research initiative, which digs deeper into new technologies and approaches to ensure our region has enough clean, safe water to sustain its population and industries.

“Sustainability is more than a buzz word for San Diego State University, it is a commitment we make at the highest levels of the university,” said Chukuka S. Enwemeka, Provost and Senior Vice President. “San Diego’s thriving clean technology sector makes it a great place to learn and prepare for a job in what is becoming a growing segment of our economy.”

Green campus

SDSU is also making strides in advancing the sustainability of campus operations, like replacing grass with drought tolerant landscaping and requiring on-campus restaurants to meet Green Certified Restaurant standards.

Through the leadership of Associated Students, SDSU has installed approximately 2,000 kW of solar throughout campus and achieved LEED certification for five campus buildings, with several more in the certification stages.

“SDSU students have embraced sustainability as a core value of the university experience,” said Jamie Miller, president of Associated Students.

About the ranking

The Princeton Review chose the schools for the seventh annual edition of its "green guide" based on data from the company's 2015-16 survey of hundreds of four-year colleges concerning the schools' commitments to the environment and sustainability.

"Among more than 10,000 teens and parents who participated in our 2016 College Hopes & Worries Survey, 61 percent told us that having information about a school’s commitment to the environment would influence their decision to apply to or attend the college," said The Princeton Review's Robert Franek, Senior VP-Publisher.

The Princeton Review “Guide to 361 Green Colleges” can be downloaded at https://az589735.vo.msecnd.net/pdf/greenguide2016.pdf.