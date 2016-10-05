Specialty Crop Block Grants

Sacramento, California - The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is now accepting proposals for the 2017 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). Each year, CDFA conducts a two-phase competitive solicitation process to award funds to projects that solely enhance the competitiveness of California specialty crops. Specialty crops include fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture). Review the 2017 Request for Concept Proposals for detailed application instructions.

Phase I of the process begins with the submission of concept proposals, which undergo both an administrative review and a technical review. Successful applicants will be invited to submit a detailed grant proposal in Phase II of the process.



Grant awards will range from $50,000 to $450,000 per project and projects may last for up to two years and six months. Non-profit and for-profit organizations; local, state, federal, and tribal government entities; and public and private colleges and universities are eligible to apply. All applicants must register online with the Financial Assistance Application Submittal Tool (FAAST), https://faast.waterboards.ca.gov, to apply. Concept proposals must be submitted electronically using FAAST by Tuesday, November 15, 2016, at 5 pm PST.



CDFA will present four workshops and two webinars, all featuring an overview of the program, a review of the concept proposal questions, a live demonstration of the online application system, helpful grant writing tips, and more. Visit CDFA's SCBGP website, www.cdfa.ca.gov/grants, for full details.



Workshops and webinars will be held at these locations on the following dates:

San Luis Obispo Workshop: Tuesday, October 18, 2016 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

San Diego Workshop: Wednesday, October 19, 2016 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Webinar 1: Thursday, October 20, 2016 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Merced Workshop: Tuesday, October 25, 2016 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Webinar 2: Wednesday, October 26, 2016 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Sacramento Workshop: Thursday, October 27, 2016 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

All prospective SCBGP applicants are encouraged to participate. There is no cost to attend; however, space is limited and CDFA requests that attendees register in advance. To register, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with your name and contact information, the workshop/webinar you would like to attend, and the number of seats required. Further details will be provided with confirmation of registration.



Prospective applicants may contact CDFA’s Office of Grants Administration at (916) 657-3231 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for additional information.

via: ValleyGrower