Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 326 by Assemblymember Jim L. Frazier Jr. (D-Oakley) – Public works: prevailing wage rates: wage and penalty assessments.

AB 1033 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Economic impact assessment: small business definition.

AB 1670 by Assemblymember Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Alcoholic beverages: licenses.

AB 1775 by Assemblymember Jay P. Obernolte (R-Big Bear Lake) – Income taxes: returns: due dates.

AB 1842 by Assemblymember Marc B. Levine (D-Marin County) – Water: pollution: fines.

AB 2056 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Cal Grant Program: graduation verification.

AB 2139 by Assemblymember Das G. Williams (D-Santa Barbara) – Ocean Protection Council: ocean acidification and hypoxia.

AB 2274 by Assemblymember Matthew M. Dababneh (D-Encino) – Credit unions.

AB 2325 by Assemblymember Susan Bonilla (D-Concord) – Ken Maddy California Cancer Registry.

AB 2337 by Assemblymember Autumn R. Burke (D-Inglewood) – Employment protections: victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking.

AB 2361 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Peace officers: independent institutions of higher education: security officers.

AB 2437 by Assemblymember Philip Y. Ting (D-San Francisco) – Barbering and cosmetology: establishments: posting notice.

AB 2491 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-Sherman Oaks) – Vehicles: stopping, standing, and parking.

AB 2529 by Assemblymember Eric F. Linder (R-Corona) – Structural pest control.

AB 2744 by Assemblymember Richard S. Gordon (D-Menlo Park) – Healing arts: referrals.

AB 2833 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Public investment funds: disclosures.

SB 872 by Senator Isadore Hall III (D-Compton) – Local law enforcement: supplemental services.

SB 905 by Senator Patricia C. Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) – Alcoholic beverage control: club licenses.

SB 945 by Senator William W. Monning (D-Carmel) – Pet boarding facilities.

SB 970 by Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) – Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund: grant program: recyclable materials.

SB 974 by the Committee on Governance and Finance – Local government: omnibus.

SB 1221 by Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Firefighters: interaction with persons with mental disabilities.

SB 1353 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – State Teachers' Retirement System: funding.

Governor Brown also announced that he has vetoed the following bills: