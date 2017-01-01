Imperial Valley News

President Donald J. Trump is Restoring Public Safety for All Americans

Washington, DC - After decades of decline, crime is rising again in America’s largest cities.

Murders spiked from 14,164 in 2014 to 15,696 in 2015, the largest single-year increase in nearly half a century.

Last year in Chicago, there were 4,331 shooting victims.

There are more than 33,000 violent gangs in the United States with 1.4 million members.

MAKING AMERICAN COMMUNITIES SAFE AGAIN: Since his inauguration, President Trump has followed through on his promise to the American people to prioritize public safety.

President Trump signed an Executive Order directing Attorney General Jeff Sessions to develop a strategy to more effectively prosecute people who engage in crimes against law enforcement officers.

President Trump signed an Executive Order to establish a task force, led by the new Attorney General, to reduce crime and restore public safety in communities across America.

President Trump signed an Executive Order re-focusing the Federal Government’s energy and resources on dismantling transnational criminal organizations, such as drug cartels.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions believes that protecting Americans from violent crime is a “high calling” and “more important than ever.”

RESPECTING LAW ENFORCEMENT: President Trump has made honoring and listening to law enforcement a priority.