Imperial Valley News

Washington, DC - After decades of decline, crime is rising again in America’s largest cities.
- Murders spiked from 14,164 in 2014 to 15,696 in 2015, the largest single-year increase in nearly half a century.
- Last year in Chicago, there were 4,331 shooting victims.
- There are more than 33,000 violent gangs in the United States with 1.4 million members.
MAKING AMERICAN COMMUNITIES SAFE AGAIN: Since his inauguration, President Trump has followed through on his promise to the American people to prioritize public safety.
- President Trump signed an Executive Order directing Attorney General Jeff Sessions to develop a strategy to more effectively prosecute people who engage in crimes against law enforcement officers.
- President Trump signed an Executive Order to establish a task force, led by the new Attorney General, to reduce crime and restore public safety in communities across America.
- President Trump signed an Executive Order re-focusing the Federal Government’s energy and resources on dismantling transnational criminal organizations, such as drug cartels.
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions believes that protecting Americans from violent crime is a “high calling” and “more important than ever.”
RESPECTING LAW ENFORCEMENT: President Trump has made honoring and listening to law enforcement a priority.
- President Trump held a White House reception to honor the law enforcement officers and other first responders who helped make the Presidential Inauguration a success.
- President Trump hosted a group of county sheriffs from across the country to discuss his commitment to securing the borders and reducing crime.
- President Trump gave a speech to the Joint Winter Meeting of the Major Cities Chiefs Association and Major County Sheriffs’ Association.