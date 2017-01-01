Imperial Valley News

First Lady Melania Trump Celebrates National Read Across America Day

Washington, DC - First Lady Melania Trump celebrated National Read Across America Day and the birthday of Dr. Seuss by visiting the Phyllis and David Komansky Center for Children’s Health at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. Mrs. Trump met with doctors, families, and patients at the hospital and shared the joy of reading with the children.

Mrs. Trump brought a package of Dr. Seuss’s children books, including her and her son’s favorite book, Oh, The Places You’ll Go!. She gathered with children in the pediatrics playroom and read to them. Afterward she spoke with them and said, “Loving to read early in life has the power to make each one of you a lifelong learner."

"Dr. Seuss has brought so much joy, laughter and enchantment into children's lives all around the globe for generations," the First Lady said. "Through his captivating rhymes, Dr. Seuss has delighted and inspired children while teaching them to read, to dream, and to care.”

The First Lady emphasized that as a Nation, we must instill in young readers a lifelong love of learning.

"Education is a great equalizer and nothing can be more critical to achieving empowerment than reading and literacy," said Mrs. Trump.