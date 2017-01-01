Imperial Valley News

President Trump Inherited Many Challenges

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump is committed to addressing the economic woes that have plagued our Nation for too long.

  • In the last eight years, nearly 13 million Americans have left the workforce, bringing the total number of those outside the workforce to 94 million.
  • Nearly 1 in 4 Americans in their prime-working years are not working.
  • The United States has lost about 60,000 factories since China joined the World Trade Organization.
  • The United States has lost over one-fourth of its manufacturing jobs since NAFTA was approved.
  • The United States trade deficit in goods was nearly $800 billion last year.
  • The United States has the third highest corporate tax rate in the world.
  • The structure of Nation’s trade arrangements has cost millions of American jobs.
  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • President Trump Inherited Many Challenges