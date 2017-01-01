Imperial Valley News Center

NEX Extends Online Benefits to Veterans

Washington, DC - Beginning this Veterans Day, November 11, myNavyExchange.com is proud to expand its online shopping privileges to all honorably discharged Veterans of the U.S. Military.

This highly anticipated change by the Department of Defense grants online exchange shopping privileges to our nation's brave Veterans.



"We are proud to support this new DoD policy and are honored to offer our NEX online privileges to our nation's deserving military Veterans. It is one small way to thank those who have served," said Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi (Ret), Navy Exchange Service Command's (NEXCOM) chief executive officer.



"The Navy Exchange gives back 100 percent of our profits to our Sailors and their families through contributions given to Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) for quality of life programs and NEX store infrastructure. Therefore, we look forward to expanding our customer base of online shoppers, which will in turn help grow our merchandise assortment and continue to strengthen our ability to provide dividends for base MWR programs."



Donnie, a Veteran and NEX patron recently said, "Great benefit! I was selected as a beta-tester as a disabled veteran ... the savings are great and all hassle free online."



NEXCOM is excited to extend this privilege to Veterans like Donnie and invite all U.S. Veterans to visit www.myNavyExchange.com to establish their authentication for this important benefit.



Additionally, NEXCOM encourages individuals to keep visiting the NEX website and Facebook page for additional details and announcements as they become available.