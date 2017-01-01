Imperial Valley News Center

The doctor was a joker

Paris, Tennessee - You've gotta love Paris in the fall when the most festive of the year's holidays draw near Paris, Tennessee, that is.

It seems that Mom-to-be Brittany Selph went into labor five days early recently and when she arrived at the hospital she was greeted by her obstetrician, Dr. Paul Locus, was right there to greet Bethany and her husband, Justin. You couldn't miss him, says the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. He was the doctor all decked out as Batman's nemesis, Joker. It was Halloween, after all. The expectant mother was not fazed and allowed the good doctor to proceed with the delivery in costume. Mom and baby Oaklyn are doing fine. And, so is new dad Justin who has a great story to tell his son when he grows up.