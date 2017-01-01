Imperial Valley News Center

NASA Awards Multiple Construction Contracts

Washington, DC - NASA has awarded 24 Multiple Award Construction Contract Two (MACC-II) contracts to 20 small businesses and four large firms for general construction services at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, and several other agency locations.

The MACC-II is a regionalized Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle for small and large general construction projects. It has an anticipated value not to exceed $3 billion during an eight-year ordering period. IDIQ construction contracts were awarded in six categories: woman-owned small business; historically underutilized business zone; service-disabled veteran-owned small business; 8(A) Business Development Program; small business; and full and open unrestricted awards. The 20 small business set-aside contracts awards are part of U.S. Small Business Administration efforts to help small disadvantaged companies compete in the marketplace. Firm fixed price task orders will be issued under the MACC-II.

MACC-II project work includes, but is not limited to, alteration, modification, maintenance and repair, demolition, design-build and new construction of buildings, facilities and real property at Stennis; NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, including White Sands Test Facility near Las Cruces, New Mexico; NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida; and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, including Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. Other NASA centers and federal tenants at NASA facilities may use MACC-II with approval of the Stennis procurement officer.

Contract awardees include the following companies:

Women-Owned Small Business Awards

ELCI Construction Group Inc., North Miami, Florida

Odyssey International, Inc., Chambersburg, Pennsylvania

Diversified Construction of Oklahoma Inc., Edmond, Oklahoma

Baker Klein-Foresight JV LLC, Jacksonville, Florida

HUBZone Awards

Healtheon, New Orleans

Weldin Construction, LLC, Omaha, Nebraska

Pontchartrain Partners, LLC, New Orleans

Civil Works Contracting, Wilmington, North Carolina

Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Awards

ESA South, Inc., Cantonment, Florida

Advon, Tallahassee, Florida

Birmingham Industrial Construction (BIC), Alabaster Alabama

Firewatch Contracting of FL, LLC, Tampa, Florida

8(a) Awards

Silver Mountain Construction, Jacksonville, Florida

Drace Construction Corp., Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Orocon Construction LLC, Biloxi, Mississippi

CCI Energy and Construction Services, LLC, Shalimar, Florida

Small Business Awards

A&H Ambica JV, LLC, Livonia, Michigan

MOWA Barlovento JV-2, Gautier, Mississippi

Southeast Cherokee Construction, Inc., Montgomery, Alabama

SES Construction and Fuel Services LLC, Oak Ridge, Tennessee

Full and Open Unrestricted Awards