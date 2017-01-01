Imperial Valley News Center

U.S.-EU Joint Consultative Group Meeting on Science and Technology Cooperation

Washington, DC - On Monday, in Washington, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Judith G. Garber and E.U. Director-General for Research and Innovation Robert-Jan Smits, convened the United States-European Union Joint Consultative Group Meeting on Science and Technology Cooperation (JCG). The JCG provides an opportunity to exchange views on some of the most important transatlantic science and technology endeavors and to align American and European research and innovation efforts for mutual benefit. Both sides recognized the role of research and innovation as key drivers of jobs and economic growth, and that transatlantic research cooperation has been a primary source of new technologies and scientific discoveries for over a century.

The Department of State also thanked the European Commission for the valuable assistance provided by the Copernicus satellite program during the recent hurricanes.

Efforts to further facilitate transatlantic cooperation between scientists under Horizon 2020, the European Union’s $80 billion research program (and its successor), and American research programs were featured prominently. Both sides discussed achievements and potential future strategic areas of cooperation and program alignment including: the Atlantic Ocean Research Alliance, which extends into the Arctic region; Mission Innovation; other advanced energy research cooperation; and major health initiatives, such as brain research. Both sides agreed to continue and expand cooperation, building on the ongoing success of program alignment and to work together to renew the U.S.-EU Science and Technology Agreement for an additional five years.

The JCG brought together representatives of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Research and Innovation with representatives from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and the Departments of State, Commerce, Defense, Energy, Interior, the National Science Foundation, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The United States and European Union look forward to strengthening our cooperation and the EU’s 2018-2020 Work Programme for Horizon 2020, launched today.