Imperial Valley News Center

U.S.-China Law Enforcement and Cybersecurity Dialogue

Washington, DC - The U.S. Department of State announces that the U.S.-China Law Enforcement and Cybersecurity Dialogue (LE&CD) will be held in Washington, DC, on October 4, 2017.

Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will host the dialogue, co-chaired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke on the U.S. side, and State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Guo Shengkun on the Chinese side. The Dialogue will address important areas of the U.S.-China relationship with frank discussions on immigration, fugitives, counter-narcotics, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity.

The LE&CD is one of four dialogues launched by President Donald J. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mar-a-Lago April 7, 2017, to increase mutual understanding between our two nations, consistent with the results-oriented approach of our President.