Imperial Valley News Center

USNS Comfort Arrives in Puerto Rico

San Juan, Puerto Rico - The Mercy-class Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrived in Puerto Rico to assist in humanitarian relief efforts, yesterday.

Comfort is part of the whole-of-government response effort and is assisting the Federal Emergency Management System (FEMA), the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria.



While in San Juan, the hospital ship will host a summit with key stakeholders to synchronize efforts for the ship's mission throughout the area.



Comfort is a seagoing medical treatment facility that currently has more than 800 personnel embarked for the Puerto Rico mission including Navy medical and support staff assembled from 22 commands, as well as over 70 civil service mariners.



The hospital ship has one of the largest trauma facilities in the United States and is equipped with four X-ray machines, one CAT scan unit, a dental suite, an optometry lens laboratory, physical therapy center, pharmacy, angiography suite and two oxygen-producing plants.



Comfort's primary mission is to provide an afloat, mobile, acute surgical medical facility to the U.S. military that is flexible, capable, and uniquely adaptable to support expeditionary warfare. Comfort's secondary mission is to provide full hospital services to support U.S. disaster relief and humanitarian operations worldwide.