Imperial Valley News Center

USS Ronald Reagan Arrives in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, China - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and the guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) anchored in Hong Kong Harbor today.

Ronald Reagan is the flag ship for Rear Adm. Marc Dalton, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, embarked with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



"The Sailors and airmen of Carrier Strike Group Five look forward to rich and diverse experiences in Hong Kong and learning more about the culture and people," said Rear Adm. Marc H. Dalton, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70. "We are grateful for the hospitality and welcoming spirit of our hosts."



While in the port, Sailors will have opportunities to interact with local citizens through sporting competitions with local teams, community relations projects, and learning to cook local cuisine with students at local schools.



Tours of the ship will be available and have been arranged through the American Consulate.



Ronald Reagan and CVW-5 are forward-deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific.