Imperial Valley News Center

National Cyber Security Awareness Month

Washington, DC - National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) – celebrated every October - was created as a collaborative effort between government and industry to ensure every American has the resources they need to stay safer and more secure online.

NIST has partnered with other federal agencies to help raise awareness about cybersecurity and engage with public and private sector partners through events and initiatives to raise awareness about cybersecurity, provide them with tools and resources needed to stay safe online, and increase the resiliency of the Nation in the event of a cyber incident.