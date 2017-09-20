Imperial Valley News Center

FTC to Hold Twitter Chat on Social Media Influencer Disclosures

Washington, DC - The Federal Trade Commission will hold a Twitter chat to address a range of issues surrounding disclosures social media influencers must make if they are compensated by -- or have some other material relationship with -- a brand or product they post about. During the chat, Commission staff also will be available to answer questions about the FTC’s recent action against two individual influencers and their company, CSGO Lotto.

WHAT: The Federal Trade Commission will hold a Twitter chat to answer questions about necessary disclosures by social media influencers. WHEN: Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 3:30 pm ET PARTICIPATING: Follow @FTC. Join the conversation at #Influencers101.

