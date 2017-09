Imperial Valley News Center

CTF 70 and DESRON 15 Commanders Relieved Due to Loss of Confidence

Yokosuka, Japan - Vice Adm. Phil Sawyer, commander of U.S. 7th Fleet, Sept. 18, relieved the commander of Task Force 70 (CTF 70), Rear Adm. Charles Williams and the commander of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Capt. Jeffrey Bennett. Both reliefs were due to a loss of confidence in their ability to command.

Rear Adm. Marc Dalton, commander of Task Force 76 (CTF 76), assumed duties as commander, CTF 70. Capt. Jonathan Duffy, deputy commander, DESRON-15, assumed duties as commander.