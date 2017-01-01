Imperial Valley News

Joint Investigation Team Report on the Downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17

Washington, DC - The United States welcomes the unanimous decision of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) granting jurisdiction for the prosecution of those responsible for the downing of flight MH17 to the Dutch courts. We have full confidence in the ability of the Dutch criminal justice system to arrive at a just and impartial decision.

As we approach the third anniversary of this tragic loss of life, we again offer our deepest condolences to the families.

The United States will continue to work with the Joint Investigation Team in its investigation. We call on other states that are in a position to assist to cooperate fully so those responsible are held accountable. We again urge all states to take steps to ensure full compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 2166, which called for a "full, thorough and independent international investigation into the incident."