Imperial Valley News

AMAC takes issue with Liberal efforts to undermine health care reform calls out rival AARP

Washington, DC - "There they go again, spouting the party line-the Democratic Party line, of course. Back in 2010 AARP blindly, but staunchly, defended the secret machinations surrounding the concoction of Obamacare. Now, they seek to undermine efforts to make healthcare truly affordable for those who need it."

That's how Dan Weber, president of AARP's biggest Conservative alternative for senior citizens, the Association of Mature American Citizens, characterized the Liberal organization's "meaningless attack on Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, which is soon to become a full-scale catastrophe."

There are few who can argue that President Obama's Affordable Care Act works, says Weber. "The law has forced some of the biggest insurers to quit the Obamacare exchanges, putting decent healthcare out of reach for millions of Americans. Over the past seven years it has made life miserable and unaffordable for those seeking what was touted as Affordable coverage. Pretty soon the common cold will be classified as a 'catastrophic illness' because the only remedy we have today will be too costly for many of us."

Weber argues that what the Republican Congress and President Trump are trying to do is to make health care affordable and available. And, he says, they are doing it in the light of day with everyone watching. "Strangely, perhaps Nancy Pelosi was almost right when, in 2010, she famously told us, 'We have to pass the bill [Obamacare] so that you can find out what is in it.' So why can't the cynical critics in Congress and organizations like AARP keep their traps shut while lawmakers try to craft a new law."

Despite the fact that the Senate has yet to make a final legislative proposal regarding health care, AARP Executive Vice President Nancy LeaMond issued a statement denouncing the "phantom" bill. She said, "This new Senate bill was crafted in secrecy behind closed doors without a single hearing or open debate-and it shows. The Senate bill would hit millions of Americans with higher costs and result in less coverage for them."

AMAC's Weber is quick to note the double standard in that AARP was forceful in its support of the failed Affordable Care Act even after Nancy Pelosi told us that we wouldn't find out what was in it until was the law was placed on President Obama's desk. Yet, he says, they are now ready to "jump the gun" before Republicans can show us how they plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, "a law that has caused nothing but frustration and grief for us all, to the point where it impeded the recovery from a Great Recession and caused too many people to become unemployed and underemployed."

Weber cites a recent article by political observers Nancy Thorner and Ed Ingold who recently penned an article for the Illinois Review. He says that it looks like they got it right when they wrote: "The (dis) loyal opposition, as to be expected, has raked the Republican Repeal Bill over the coals, claiming that 24 million people will lose their insurance under Trump's AHCA. This is nothing less than a lie promulgated for political purposes."

Weber points out that the Association of Mature American Citizens was formed to support and defend American values. "We have a Conservative bent because we wish to conserve the legacy of our Founding Fathers. What the Liberals among us wish to do is to impose Socialist principles on us whether we like it or not. Their aim is to preserve such ideological statutes as Obamacare to pave the way for a government-run, single-payer future in which we receive a one-size-fits-all health care system, among other things. AMAC won't let that happen."

ABOUT AMAC:

The Association of Mature American Citizens is a vibrant, vital senior advocacy organization that takes its marching orders from its members.