Imperial Valley News

28th Anniversary of Tiananmen Square

Washington, DC - This year marks the 28th anniversary of the Chinese government’s violent suppression of a peaceful protest that took place in and around Tiananmen Square.

We call again on China to make a full accounting of those killed, detained, or missing due to the events of June 4, 1989. We urge China to cease harassment of family members seeking redress and to release from prison those who have been jailed for striving to keep the memory of Tiananmen Square alive.

The United States views the protection of human rights as a fundamental duty of all countries, and we urge the Chinese government to respect the universal rights and fundamental freedoms of all its citizens.