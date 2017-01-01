Imperial Valley News

Assemblymember Garcia’s Park Bond Passes Assembly and Advances to Senate

Sacramento, California - AB 18, a California park bond authored by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella), Chair of the Assembly Committee on Water Parks and Wildlife was approved by a 54:19 Assembly vote and will now advance to the Senate.

It has been close to 15 years since our state last approved a substantial investment in parks. AB 18, California Clean Water, Climate, and Coastal Protection and Outdoor Access For All Act of 2018 was drafted to address this long overdue deficiency in our state’s parks and outdoor recreational spaces.

Chiefly, AB 18 will address the critical need to support funding for local parks and will prioritize our state’s most disadvantaged communities.

“Today’s win brings us a step closer to achieving a great victory for all Californian families. An investment in parks and recreation is an investment in the health and wellbeing of our residents,” exclaimed Assemblymember Garcia. “This bond focuses on areas that have been historically underserved and smaller, rural areas that find themselves unable to compete for funding. AB 18 will ensure that all of our communities have equal access to safe recreational opportunities.”

“We have done so much to protect our environment in our state, but not enough to make sure that all of those benefits are shared with every Californian, rich and poor,” said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount). “Assemblymember Garcia’s work on this parks bond moves us closer toward all residents having the opportunity to enjoy recreational activities and engage with our state’s natural wonders.”

This measure now awaits committee assignments in the California State Senate.