Imperial Valley News

Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Lynn von Koch-Liebert, 33, of Rancho Cordova, has been appointed deputy secretary of housing and consumer services at the California Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency. Von Koch-Liebert held several positions at DynCorp International LLC from 2011 to 2016, including vice president of business development operations, staff director, director of business operations and capture manager. She was a graduate fellow for the Pakistan Afghanistan Coordination Cell at the U.S. Department of Defense Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2010. Von Koch-Liebert held several positions in the United Nations Office for Project Services from 2005 to 2009, including communications and reporting officer, program assistant and communications assistant. She earned a Master of Public Affairs degree from the Princeton University School of Public and International Affairs and a Master of Science degree in international security from the Cranfield University Defense Academy of the United Kingdom. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $150,000. Von Koch-Liebert is a Democrat.

Erika Sperbeck, 44, of Elk Grove, has been appointed chief deputy director of policy and program support at the California Department of Health Care Services. Sperbeck has been deputy commissioner for administration and licensing services at the California Department of Insurance since 2011. She served as assistant secretary at the California Health and Human Services Agency from 2010 to 2011. Sperbeck was principal program budget analyst for the Administration Unit at the California Department of Finance in 2010, where she served in several positions from 1997 to 2008, including chief of the Performance Review Unit, principal program budget analyst for the Health and Human Services Unit and associate evaluator. She was chief of the Office of Fiscal Services at the California Department of General Services from 2008 to 2010. Sperbeck was a student assistant and tax auditor at the California Board of Equalization from 1991 to 1997. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $154,032. Sperbeck is registered without party preference.

Michelle Basso Reynolds, 45, of Sacramento, has been appointed deputy director in the Office of Legislation and Communications at the California Department of Rehabilitation, where she has served as a public information officer since 2013. Reynolds was a public information officer at the California Public Employees' Retirement System from 2011 to 2013, where she was a change management analyst from 2008 to 2011. She was product manager at the Sacramento Bee from 2006 to 2008 and administrative director at Phil Giarrizzo Campaign Consulting in 2006. Reynolds was an independent communications and event consultant at Lincoln Crow Strategic Communications and at Local Initiatives Support Corporation from 2004 to 2006. She was an independent communications and event consultant at the Center for Rural Strategies from 2004 to 2006, where she was co-founder from 2001 to 2004. Reynolds was program administrator at the Letcher County Action Team from 1999 to 2001 and a therapist at Logan-Mingo Area Mental Health from 1995 to 1999. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $96,024. Reynolds is a Democrat.

Sandra Goldberg, 55, of Oakland, has been appointed technical advisor at the California Public Utilities Commission. Goldberg has been senior counsel at the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research since 2011. She was a deputy attorney general at the California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General from 2006 to 2011 and from 1990 to 1999. Goldberg was staff counsel at the California Coastal Commission from 1999 to 2006, an associate attorney at Earth Justice Legal Defense Fund from 1988 to 1990 and a research assistant at the Harvard University Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences in 1984. Goldberg earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $135,528. Goldberg is a Democrat.

Jennifer Kalafut, 41, of Oakland, has been appointed technical advisor at the California Public Utilities Commission. Kalafut has been an advisor at the California Public Utilities Commission since 2013, where she was a public utilities regulatory analyst from 2010 to 2013. She was co-director at the International Accountability Project from 2007 to 2010, a consultant for Oil Change International in 2007 and a senior program associate at Bank Information Center from 2003 to 2007. Kalafut earned a Master of Public Administration degree in international public service and development from Rutgers University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $135,528. Kalafut is a Democrat.

Man Phan, 42, of Elk Grove, has been appointed to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors. Phan has been a professor of business and marketing at Cosumnes River College since 2012. He was a business development manager at Steinberg Architects from 2008 to 2012 and at Carrier Johnson and Culture from 2004 to 2008. Phan was a legislative assistant for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors from 2001 to 2003 and for the San Diego City Council from 1998 to 1999. He earned a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership from California State University, Sacramento and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of San Diego School of Business. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Phan is a Democrat.

Francisco Rodriguez, 54, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education. Rodriguez has been chancellor for the Los Angeles Community College District since 2014. He was superintendent and president at the MiraCosta Community College District from 2009 to 2014 and president of the Cosumnes River College and the Los Rios Community College District from 2003 to 2009. Rodriguez was executive dean of the Woodland Community College from 1999 to 2003. He served in several positions at the University of California, Davis from 1985 to 1997, including director of the Cross Cultural Center, program coordinator for student programs and activities, regional coordinator for early academic outreach and student affairs program assistant. Rodriguez is chair of the National Science Foundation Advisory Committee for Education and Human Resources. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in education from Oregon State University and a Master of Science degree in community development from the University of California, Davis. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Rodriguez is a Democrat.

Mark T. Harris, 59, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Fair Employment and Housing Council. Harris has been a visiting professor and continuing lecturer at the University of California, Merced School of Management and Business Economics since 2008. He was a visiting professor at the Shanghai Normal University, Tianhua College School of Education from 2011 to 2014 and an adjunct professor at the University of the Pacific Benerd School of Education from 2009 to 2014 and at the University of Southern California School of Policy, Planning and Development from 2000 to 2008. Harris served as undersecretary at the California Business, Transportation and Housing Agency from 1999 to 2001 and as deputy chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Commerce from 1990 to 1992. He was a member of the Sacramento County Planning Commission from 1988 to 1994 and chief deputy at the Alameda County Treasurer and Tax Collector’s Office from 1985 to 1988. Harris earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Harris is a Democrat.

Joseph Ortiz, 46, of Riverside, has been appointed to the California Fair Employment and Housing Council. Ortiz has been a partner at Best Best and Krieger LLP since 2012, where he was of counsel from 2011 to 2012 and an associate from 2008 to 2011. He was an attorney at Epstein Becker and Green PC from 2005 to 2008 and at Gresham Savage Nolan and Tilden PC from 2002 to 2005. Ortiz served as a law clerk at the Minnesota Court of Appeals from 2001 to 2002. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Minnesota Law School. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ortiz is a Democrat.

Jeff Robinette, 34, of Buena Park, has been appointed to the California Employment Training Panel. Robinette has been a labor relations representative at Laborers Pacific Southwest Regional Organizing Coalition since 2015. He was an investigator at the Center for Contract Compliance in 2014 and an account executive and copywriter at the Dailey Marketing Group from 2011 to 2014. He is a member of the Laborers International Union of North America Local 652. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Robinette is a Democrat.

Frank Ruffino, 53, of El Cajon, has been reappointed to the California Board of Chiropractic Examiners, where he has served since 2012. Ruffino has served as general services administrator at the Veterans Home of California, Chula Vista since 2013. He was community partnership manager at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility from 2008 to 2013, regional administrative officer at the California Department of Fish and Game from 2004 to 2008 and hospital general services administrator at the California Department of Veterans Affairs from 2000 to 2004. Ruffino served in several positions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 1985 to 2000, including acting correction business manager, community resources manager and correctional counselor. He is president of the Association of California State Supervisors and a member of the California State Employees Association Board of Directors. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ruffino is registered without party preference.

Kristin Sabin, 43, of Paso Robles, has been appointed to the 16th District Agricultural Association, California Mid-State Fair Board of Directors. Sabin has been an attorney at Ogden and Fricks LLP since 2005. She was a commercial and agricultural loan officer for Heritage Oaks Bank from 2000 to 2005 and for Mid-State Bank from 1998 to 2000. Sabin was an agricultural loan officer for Valley Farm Credit from 1995 to 1998. She is a member of the California Women for Agriculture San Luis Obispo County Chapter, San Luis Obispo County Women Lawyers Association, San Luis Obispo County Bar Association, San Luis Obispo County Cattlewomen and the West Coast Junior Rodeo Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sabin is a Republican.

Sandra Cervantes, 56, of Irvine, has been reappointed to the 32nd District Agricultural Association, Orange County Fair Board of Directors, where she has served since 2014. Cervantes has been owner at Cervantes Real Estate since 2012. She was vice president at the Century 21 Professionals Real Estate Owned Division from 1993 to 2011. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Cervantes is a Democrat.

Douglas La Belle, 73, of Costa Mesa, has been reappointed to the 32nd District Agricultural Association, Orange County Fair Board of Directors, where he has served since 2010. La Belle served as Chino Hills city manager from 1995 to 2009 and as Signal Hill city manager from 1989 to 1995. He was deputy city administrator and director of economic development for the City of Huntington Beach from 1984 to 1989 and director of environmental affairs for the City of Cerritos from 1977 to 1984. La Belle was community development director for the City of Garden Grove from 1973 to 1977 and city administrator for the City of Marysville from 1972 to 1973. He was an assistant in the La Mesa City Manager’s Office from 1967 to 1972 and an assistant administrative analyst in the Garden Grove City Manager's Office from 1964 to 1967. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. La Belle is a Republican.