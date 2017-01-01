Imperial Valley News

Secretary of State Tillerson's Meeting With State Councilor of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Yang Jiechi

Washington, DC - United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi and affirmed the importance of a constructive bilateral relationship and of regular high-level engagement between the United States and China.

The Secretary and the State Councilor discussed the importance of improving and maintaining a mutually beneficial economic relationship between the two largest economies in the world. They also discussed areas of mutual concern, including North Korea’s nuclear programs. The State Councilor extended an invitation for the Secretary to visit Beijing, and the Secretary thanked the State Councilor and indicated an interest in such a visit in the near future.