Imperial Valley News

President Trump Acts to Restore Public Safety and Protect Law Enforcement

Washington, DC - President Trump stood up for our law enforcement officers and pushed back against the rising tide of crime with three key Executive Orders.

President Trump’s first Executive Order directs the newly installed Attorney General to develop a strategy to more effectively prosecute people who engage in crimes against law enforcement officers. Our men and women in blue need to know that we are with them 100 percent as they patrol our streets.



Attorney General Sessions will prosecute criminals who target law enforcement officers to the fullest extent of the law, and recommend new laws to protect those who dedicate themselves to safeguarding our communities.

The Attorney General will evaluate the Department’s grant programs to make sure they prioritize the protection and safety of law enforcement officers.

President Trump’s second Executive Order establishes a task force, led by the new Attorney General, to reduce crime and restore public safety in communities across America. Over the last eight years, America has suffered from a declining focus on law and order. Crime reduction will be a White House priority.

President Trump’s third Executive Order re-focuses the Federal Government’s energy and resources on dismantling transnational criminal organizations, such as drug cartels.

This Administration will upgrade the Nation’s information gathering about transnational organizations, like cartels. We will identify accurate information about these organizations, which threaten our public safety, and coordinate with domestic and foreign counterparts, to effectively combat the threat they pose.

The order will improve the speed and efficiency of removing aliens who are cartel members or who aid cartels in their criminal activities.

Under the order, the interagency Threat Mitigation Working Group will focus resources on disrupting transnational criminal organizations and preventing them from threatening our society.

DESPERATELY NEEDED: President Trump’s actions respond to past failures to address rising crime throughout the country.

In 2015, murders spiked in the largest single-year increase in nearly half a century.

In 2016, murders in large cities increased by double digits.

Last year in Chicago, more than 4,000 people were shot.

BUILDING ON PAST ACTION: President Trump is building on his initial actions to restore public safety by securing the border and tackling disregard for the law.

On January 25, 2017, President Trump signed an Executive Order to ensure the safety and security of the United States, including the construction of a wall on the southern border.

On January 25, 2017, President Trump signed an Executive Order to make sure federal immigration laws are faithfully carried out throughout the country and that Americans’ tax dollars do not go to jurisdictions that obstruct the enforcement of immigration laws.

A LAW ENFORCEMENT LEADER: Jeff Sessions is an Attorney General Americans can trust to restore public safety to communities across the country.

Attorney General Sessions has taken a stand for tough sentencing of Federal criminals.

Throughout his career, Attorney General Sessions has prioritized getting drugs out of our communities and away from our children.

Attorney General Sessions said during his confirmation hearing that protecting Americans from violent crime is a “high calling” and “more important than ever.”

Jeff Sessions recognizes the critical role he has as Attorney General in supporting and protecting law enforcement officers.

HONORING AND LISTENING: President Trump has shown his commitment to law enforcement officers, thanking them for their service and discussing how to reverse rising crime.

On January 22, 2017, President Trump held a White House reception to honor the law enforcement officers and other first responders who helped make the Presidential Inauguration a success.

On February 7, 2017, President Trump hosted a group of county sheriffs from across the country to discuss his commitment to securing the borders and reducing crime.

On February 8, 2017, President Trump gave a speech to the Joint Winter Meeting of the Major Cities Chiefs Association and Major County Sheriffs’ Association.

FOLLOWING THROUGH: President Trump gave his commitment to the American people during the election that he would address public safety and lawlessness.