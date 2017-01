Imperial Valley News

The link between diabetes and pancreatic cancer

Rochester, Minnesota - Pancreatic cancer is a leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. That's because the disease often is hidden and doesn't cause symptoms until it has spread. But for a small number of pancreatic cancer cases, one clue can help doctors find the tumor early, while it's still curable. That clue is an unexpected diagnosis of diabetes.

In this Mayo Clinic Minute, reporter Vivien Williams talks to Dr. Michael Wallace about the link between pancreatic cancer and diabetes.

Watch: The Mayo Clinic Minute