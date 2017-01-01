Imperial Valley News

Terrorist Attacks in Baghdad

Washington, DC - We condemn in the strongest possible terms terrorist attacks this weekend in Baghdad and Najaf. On Saturday, Dae’sh claimed dual attacks in the commercial area of the Al-Sinek neighborhood in Baghdad which killed at least 28 people. Today, multiple attacks, also claimed by Da’esh, have killed at least 35 more innocent civilians and injured scores of others. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hope for a speedy recovery of all those wounded.

These vicious acts of mass murder are a sobering reminder of the need to continue coalition operations against Da’esh and to eliminate the threat this terrorist group poses. The U.S. reaffirms its commitment to support the government and people of Iraq in this struggle, and remains steadfast in its commitment to the Global Coalition efforts to degrade and defeat Da’esh.