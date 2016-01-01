Imperial Valley News

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia Receives Environmental Leadership Award

Santa Monica, California - Thursday, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) was recognized for Environmental Leadership at the California League for Conservation Voter’s (CLCV) Southern California Environmental Leadership Awards.

Every year, CLCV identifies and honors environmental champions for their impact throughout the state. Assemblymember Garcia was recognized alongside Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount,) and SG&A strategies.

“Assemblymember Garcia’s work in the last legislative session gave rise to greater environmental equity while demonstrating the connection to climate change and air quality leadership,” said Sarah Rose, CEO of the California League of Conservation Voters. “We’re proud to honor him with our 2016 Environmental Leadership Award and look forward to working alongside him in the next legislative session.”

Garcia’s award was presented by Senator Fran Pavley (D-Agoura Hills.) Last legislative session, Assemblymember Garcia and the Senator teamed up to pass SB 32 and AB 197. These measures set a landmark mandate for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and created the roadmap for California’s future climate change policy.

Now entering his second term, Garcia looks forward to continuing his advocacy. “In order for California to be a true environmental leader, it must also be a leader on issues related to equity,” said Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia. “To lead by example for the rest of the country, we must consider the health and economic impacts of climate policy on vulnerable populations.”