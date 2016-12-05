Imperial Valley News

The Solar in Your Community Challenge is on the Road

Washington, DC - Come hear about the Solar in Your Community Challenge, the SunShot Initiative’s new program to expand solar access to all Americans.

Next week, SunShot is hosting four events across the country to help potential applicants learn about the Challenge and how to get involved. SunShot team members will help attendees brainstorm project or program ideas and provide background information and feedback on how to most effectively apply to the Challenge. Registration isn’t required!

South Carolina Pitchathon

December 5, 2016, 1:00pm—3:00pm

EdVenture Children’s Museum

211 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201

December 6, 2016, 3:30pm—5:00pm

University of Minnesota's St. Paul Campus, 306 Borlaug Hall

1991 Upper Buford Circle, St. Paul, MN 55108

December 8, 2016, 7:30am—9:00am

Hotel Winneshiek

104 E Water St, Decorah, IA 52101

December 9, 2016, 10:00am—12:00pm

Porter Hall, Energy Efficiency Working Group

1220 S. St. Francis Drive, Santa Fe, NM

The Solar in Your Community Challenge aims to spur the development of new and innovative financial and business models that serve low- and moderate-income communities. The Challenge offers $5 million in cash prizes and technical assistance to teams across the country to develop projects or programs that expand solar access to underserved groups, while proving that these business models can be widely replicated and adopted by similar groups. Learn more about the challenge.