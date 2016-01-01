Imperial Valley News

Facts about menopause

Rochester, Minnesota - Menopause is defined as occurring 12 months after your last menstrual period and marks the end of menstrual cycles. It can happen in your 40s or 50s and is a natural biological process. Although menopause also ends fertility, you can stay healthy, vital and sexual. Some women feel relieved because they no longer need to worry about pregnancy. Even so, the physical symptoms, such as hot flashes, and emotional symptoms of menopause may disrupt your sleep, lower your energy or - for some women - trigger anxiety or feelings of sadness and loss.

Mayo Clinic experts say, although symptoms vary, there are three facts about menopause every woman should know. In this Mayo Clinic Minute, reporter Vivien Williams talks to Dr. Stephanie Faubion, director of Mayo Clinic's Women's Health Clinic, about menopause.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASrQxA5uIe4