Imperial Valley News

The Passing of Fidel Castro

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "We extend our condolences to the Cuban people today as they mourn the passing of Fidel Castro. Over more than half a century, he played an outsized role in their lives, and he influenced the direction of regional, even global affairs.

"As our two countries continue to move forward on the process of normalization -- restoring the economic, diplomatic and cultural ties severed by a troubled past -- we do so in a spirit of friendship and with an earnest desire not to ignore history but to write a new and better future for our two peoples.



"The United States reaffirms its support for deepening our engagement with the Cuban people now and in coming years."