Imperial Valley News

Climate Smart Agriculture Online Webinar: Israel & California to Discuss Recycled Water Use on November 9

Sacramento, California - California and Israel share similar climates and challenges as it relates to food and farming. As California potentially enters a sixth consecutive drought year – how we manage and use agriculture water will be all the more important.

Join the conversation as farmers, research scientist and government representatives in Israel and California discuss the extent, development and potential of recycled water use for specialty crop production.

November 9, 2016 · 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. (PST)

Israel is the world’s leader in irrigation efficiencies and recycled water use. Learn about the pioneering innovations in water recycling that now provides more than half of the country’s domestic water supply and where California may have the potential to do the same.

It is estimated that by 2050, 45 percent of the world’s population will live in countries chronically short of water. How we adapt and respond to climate change, around the globe is critical for everyone. Climate smart agriculture is an approach to developing the technical, policy and investment conditions to achieve sustainable agricultural development and food security under climate change.

California is working in collaboration with international partners to foster knowledge-sharing partnerships to address climate change impacts on agriculture. This webinar is the second in of series discussions promoting innovations, technologies and on-farm management practices to assist farmers and rancher in adapting to a changing climate.