Imperial Valley News

California Proposition 64 Marijuana Legalization Initiative Statute

Sacramento, California - California Proposition 64 Marijuana Legalization Initiative Statute:

Legalizes marijuana under state law, for use by adults 21 or older. Imposes state taxes on sales and cultivation. Provides for industry licensing and establishes standards for marijuana products. Allows local regulation and taxation. Fiscal Impact: Additional tax revenues ranging from high hundreds of millions of dollars to over $1 billion annually, mostly dedicated to specific purposes. Reduced criminal justice costs of tens of millions of dollars annually.

WHAT YOUR VOTE MEANS

YES A YES vote on this measure means: Adults 21 years of age or older could legally grow, possess, and use marijuana for nonmedical purposes, with certain restrictions. The state would regulate nonmedical marijuana businesses and tax the growing and selling of medical and nonmedical marijuana. Most of the revenue from such taxes would support youth programs, environmental protection, and law enforcement.

NO A NO vote on this measure means: Growing, possessing, or using marijuana for nonmedical purposes would remain illegal. It would still be legal to grow, possess, or use marijuana for medical purposes.

ARGUMENTS

PRO Prop. 64 creates a safe, legal system for adult use of marijuana. It controls, regulates and taxes marijuana use, and has the nation's strictest protections for children. It provides billions for afterschool programs, job training, drug treatment, and cracking down on impaired driving. Fix our approach to marijuana. Visit YesOn64.org!

CON Proposition 64 purposely omits DUI standard to keep marijuana–impaired drivers off our highways. California Association of Highway Patrolmen and Senator Dianne Feinstein strenuously oppose. Legalizes ads promoting smoking marijuana, Gummy candy and brownies on shows watched by millions of children and teens. Shows reckless disregard for child health and safety. Opposed by California Hospital Association. Vote "No".

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

FOR

Dustin Moore Yes on 64, Californians to Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana While Protecting Children 1029 H St., Suite 301

Sacramento, CA 95814 (916) 382-2952 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. www.yeson64.org

AGAINST