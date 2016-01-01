Imperial Valley News

Top Local, National, and Global Food and Agriculture Experts Coming to Chicago for Major One-Day Summit

Chicago, Illinois - Food Tank, in partnership with The Chicago Council on Global Affairs and University of Chicago Booth School of Business, will be holding a food and agriculture-focused, one-day conferenced entitled “Chicago, We Can Change the Food System—the 2016 Food Tank Summit” on November 16 from 9 AM–5 PM CST at the Gleacher Center (450 North Cityfront Plaza Drive).

The event features more than 40 speakers, including (in alphabetical order): Gene Baur, Farm Sanctuary; Rick Bayless, Frontera; Alesha Black, Chicago Council on Global Affairs; Alexander Borschow, Semillero Ventures, LLC; Ben Burkett, National Family Farm Coalition; Kevin Cleary, Clif Bar & Company; Mel Coleman, Niman Ranch; Bill Daley, Chicago Tribune; Monica Eng, WBEZ; Bruce Friedrich, The Good Food Institute; Shayna Harris, Farmer’s Fridge; Pamela Hess, Arcadia Center for Sustainable Food and Agriculture; Greg Kearns, Heifer International; Fred Kirschenmann, Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture, Iowa State University; Stacey Kole, University of Chicago Booth School of Business; Karen Lehman, Fresh Taste; Fred Lutzi, The Land Institute; Cassandra Ly, Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition (BCFN) Alumni Association; Juliette Majot, IATP; Angela Mason, Windy City Harvest; David MacLennan, Cargill; Anuradha Mittal, Oakland Institute; Lisa Moon,The Global FoodBanking Network; Danielle Nierenberg, Food Tank; Jonathan Pereira, Plant Chicago; Harry Rhodes, Growing Home; Jim Slama, FamilyFarmed; Elanor Starmer, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA); Roger Thurow, Chicago Council on Global Affairs; Sarah Vared, ReFED; William Warshauer, TechnoServe; and Emily Zack, LUREC.



The entire event will be broadcast on a free live stream at FoodTank.com with backstage interviews on Facebook Live. More than 15,000 people from around the world streamed the last Food Tank Summit in Sacramento a few weeks ago.



Following the event, attendees are invited to a special reception held at Eataly (43 E Ohio St., Chicago) along with a four-course dinner combined with wine pairings specially curated by the executive chef.



For more information or to purchase tickets, please click here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2016-food-tank-summit-chicago-il-tickets-20817007229