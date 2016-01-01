Imperial Valley News

CDFA and Governor Brown’s 2016 ZEV Action Plan

Sacramento, California - CDFA’s Division of Measurement Standards (DMS) is pleased to play a key role in Governor Brown’s 2016 ZEV (Zero Emission Vehicle) Action Plan. ZEV technologies include hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs), which include both pure battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

The 2016 Action Plan contains six broad goals for the advancement of ZEVs:

Achieve mainstream consumer awareness of ZEV options and benefits Make ZEVs an affordable and attractive option for drivers Ensure convenient charging and fueling infrastructure for greatly expanded use of ZEVs Maximize economic and job opportunities from ZEV technologies Bolster ZEV market growth outside of California Lead by example integrating ZEVs into state government

Specifically, DMS will support road-scale commercialization of zero-emission fuels to increase access, consumer awareness and confidence in ZEV technologies; maintain infrastructure support through ongoing oversight of the retail fueling businesses serving ZEV owners and operators; help to ensure a network of hydrogen fueling stations to support the commercial launch of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and continue to certify the accuracy of hydrogen fuel dispensers. Additionally, DMS will assist the Air Resources Board and the California Energy Commission in the development of standards and protocols, the sharing of standards and best practices, and the building of coalitions collaborate with governments and public-private partnerships in other jurisdictions leading on hydrogen and fuel cell deployment, such as Japan’s Research Association of Hydrogen Supply/Utilization Technology and Germany’s National Organization Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology.

Today, California is one of the world’s largest markets for light-duty ZEVs. Californians drive nearly 50% of all the ZEVs in the U.S. and the U.S. comprises about one-third of the world ZEV market. California also leads the U.S. in number of ZEV fueling outlets, with nearly 3,500 PEV charging stations and 11,000 outlets, and 26 hydrogen stations for public use. To date, DMS has been the only U.S. weights and measures jurisdiction to test hydrogen for dispenser accuracy and fuel purity. California is also the first state to research wide-ranging measurement standards that will be suitable for testing of electric charging stations. For additional information on the DMS ZEV Fuels Program, visit https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/dms/programs/zevfuels/.