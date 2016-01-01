Imperial Valley News

American Cancer Society Collaborates with eBay to Launch Discovery Shop Online

Atlanta, Georgia - The American Cancer Society announces the launch of a collaboration with eBay to provide an online presence for its Discovery Shop program with 100-percent of the proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society.

Through this new eBay Discovery Shop destination available at http://stores.ebay.com/American-Cancer-Society , eBay shoppers can easily support the American Cancer Society's vision of a world free from the pain and suffering of cancer with every purchase.

Originating in California, the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop program, a unique quality resale experience where anyone can donate or shop for gently-used clothing and other assorted items for resale, operates out of 60 storefronts throughout California, Iowa, Ohio, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington.

Through this collaboration, the American Cancer Society is also a registered nonprofit with eBay for Charity, where buyers and sellers can engage with the American Cancer Society by selecting them as their charity of choice. By doing this, buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout. Sellers can contribute anywhere between 10- to 100-percent of the proceeds of their sale directly to the American Cancer Society.

"Digital innovation is critical to the ongoing success of our Discovery Shop program and now people can shop, sell and donate on eBay to support our mission to save lives from cancer," said Lisa Tempel, vice president, Discovery Shop, American Cancer Society. "We are excited to team up with eBay as it will help us leverage digital innovation for continued growth, and offer constituents new ways to fundraise for cancer research."

"eBay's collaboration with American Cancer Society is the perfect example of how we are able to leverage our expertise in technology-enabled commerce to help save lives in the worldwide fight against cancer," said eBay's Vice President of Corporate Communications and Global Impact, Claire Dixon. "To date, we've helped thousands of organizations around the world raise more than $650 million dollars through our platform. We're proud to not only be helping American Cancer Society create its first online presence for its Discovery Shops; but, we're also excited to bring this unique inventory to our 164 million active shoppers who are always on the hunt for one-of-a-kind treasures that benefit charity."

Also supporting the American Cancer Society efforts to sell on eBay is Solid Commerce, a cloud-based solution that allows online sellers to manage inventory across multiple marketplaces. Solid Commerce is making an in-kind contribution of services to help save lives from cancer.

For more information about Discovery Shop, visit http://cancer.org/discovery or call 1-800-227-2345.