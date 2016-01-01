Imperial Valley News

US, ROK Navies Conduct Exercise Ensuring Alliance Remains Ready to "Fight Tonight"

Philippine Sea - The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) began a series of exercises with the Republic of Korea (ROK) navy Oct. 10-15 to strengthen maritime interoperability and tactics, techniques and procedures.

The U.S. routinely conducts CSG operations in the waters around the Republic of Korea to exercise maritime maneuvers, strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance, and improve regional security.



"This exercise is yet another example of the strength and resolve of the combined U.S. and the ROK naval force," said Rear Adm. Charles Williams, commander, Ronald Reagan CSG. "The U.S. and the Republic of Korea share one of the strongest alliances in the world, and we grow stronger as an alliance because of our routine exercises here in South Korea and the close relationship and ties that we forge from operating at sea together."



The exercises will consist of a routine bilateral training, subject matter expert exchanges, anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare drills, communication drills, air defense exercises, counter-mine planning and distinguished visitor embarkations.



The U.S. Navy maintains a presence in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to help preserve peace and security and further partnerships with friends and allies. The U.S. forward presence contributes to freedom of navigation and lawful use of the sea, as well as furthers operational training and enables an exchange of culture, skills, and tactical knowledge.

