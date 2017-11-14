Acting Assistant Secretary Judith Garber Travels to Bonn, Germany

Washington, DC - Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Judith Garber will travel to Bonn, Germany, November 15-17. In the absence of Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Ambassador Thomas A. Shannon, who is unable to attend due to a family emergency, Acting Assistant Secretary Garber will serve as the head of U.S. delegation to the 23rd Conference of the Parties (COP-23) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change during the High-Level Segment.

The Administration’s position on the Paris Agreement remains unchanged. The United States intends to withdraw from the Paris Agreement as soon as it is eligible to do so, unless the President can identify terms for engagement that are more favorable to American businesses, workers, and taxpayers.

The United States remains a Party in good standing to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change and is participating in ongoing negotiations under the Framework Convention as well as the Paris Agreement, in order to ensure a level playing field that benefits and protects U.S. interests.