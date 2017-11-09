Anti-Democratic Actions by Maduro Regime in Venezuela

Washington, DC - The United States condemns the Maduro regime’s increasing disrespect for democracy and fundamental human rights in Venezuela. By attempting to strip the democratically elected National Assembly’s Vice President and opposition leader Freddy Guevara of his parliamentary immunity and barring him from leaving the country, the regime is pursuing yet another extreme measure to close the democratic space in Venezuela, criminalize dissent, and control information.

Governance in Venezuela must be determined by the Venezuelan people, who have a right to engage freely and peacefully in political discourse. We stand with the people of Venezuela and the international community in urging the regime to respect the rights and choices of the Venezuelan people. We call for immediate steps to provide humanitarian support to the Venezuelan people, restore democratic norms, cease unconstitutional arrests, and to free all political prisoners.