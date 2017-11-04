Under Secretary Shannon to Travel to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

Washington, DC - Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas A. Shannon will visit Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 5–7. While in Dhaka, November 5–6, Under Secretary Shannon will co-lead the U.S.-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue and discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues, including the Rohingya crisis, with government and non-government officials.

Under Secretary Shannon will then travel to Colombo on November 6, where he will co-lead the U.S.-Sri Lanka Partnership Dialogue and meet with government and non-government officials.