Dominica Independence Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the United States, we offer our best wishes to the people of Dominica as you celebrate 39 years of independence.

"The United States celebrates with the people of Dominica today and recognizes your resilient spirit, which was demonstrated to the world in the aftermath of the recent hurricanes. Our countries have enjoyed a long history rooted in shared goals and mutual respect, which continue to be hallmarks of our bilateral relationship. The United States is committed to Dominica through this period of recovery and we look forward to strengthening our bonds under the framework of the Caribbean 2020 diplomatic engagement strategy."