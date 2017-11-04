Panama's Independence Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, we congratulate the Panamanian people as you honor your nation’s independence with the Fiestas Patrias celebrations starting on November 3rd.

"For over a century, Panama and the United States have shared a history of friendship as long, steady, and significant for the region as the Panama Canal.

"In remarks delivered beside the Cocoli Locks in August, Vice President Michael J. Pence referred to the Canal as a “magnificent monument to our partnership.” We are confident this strategic partnership between the United States and Panama will continue to strengthen as we work side by side on a range of economic and security issues based on our shared respect for the rule of law, national sovereignty, and security for our citizens.

"Best wishes to the people of Panama."