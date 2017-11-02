Federated States of Micronesia's Independence Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, we offer congratulations to the Federated States of Micronesia to commemorate your 31st anniversary of independence on November 3.

"The United States and the Federated States of Micronesia have enjoyed a longstanding partnership based on shared democratic values and close cooperation on matters ranging from promoting regional maritime security to improving economic growth and development. Our people continue to enjoy close ties with each other, and we recognize the service of many citizens of the Federated States of Micronesia in the United States Armed Forces. Their service helps promote global peace, security, and stability.

"As a close friend and partner, the United States celebrates with you on this special day."