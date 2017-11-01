Antigua and Barbuda Independence Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the United States, we offer our best wishes to the people of Antigua and Barbuda as you celebrate 36 years of independence.

"The United States honors the strength of character and spirit expressed by the people of Antigua and Barbuda during the catastrophic destruction from the recent hurricanes. Efforts by the people of Antigua and Barbuda to come together in support of families and communities devastated by Hurricane Irma underscore the strength and resilience of your nation and set an example for all of us. The United States remains committed to Antigua and Barbuda and will continue our support through this period of recovery.

"We look forward to strengthening our partnerships in pursuit of shared goals for the Caribbean as stated in the Caribbean 2020 strategy.

"We extend our best wishes to Antigua and Barbuda throughout the year to come."