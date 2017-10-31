Secretary Tillerson's Meeting With Ambassador Antonov

Washington, DC - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov met this afternoon at the Department of State.

They discussed the need to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity and fully implement the Minsk agreements. The two also discussed the defeat of ISIS in Syria and the United States’ continued commitment to the Geneva talks as the best path toward a political solution to the conflict. Other topics included countering the threat posed by North Korea and the prospects for improving our bilateral relationship.