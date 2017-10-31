Acting Assistant Secretary Judith Garber Travels to Goa, India

Washington, DC - Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Judith Garber will travel to Goa, India, November 1-2.

Acting Assistant Secretary Garber will lead the U.S. delegation to the inaugural U.S.-India Ocean Dialogue, hosted by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs at India’s Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Institute of Oceanography (CSIR-NIO) in Goa. With Dr. Sunil Kumar Singh, Director of CSIR-NIO, and Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary for the Americas Munu Mahawar, she will participate in discussions about the blue economy, cooperation in sustainable marine resource management, fisheries governance, marine pollution, maritime law enforcement, and scientific research.