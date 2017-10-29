On the Occasion of Turkey's National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "Please accept my best wishes and those of the Government of the United States as you celebrate the 94th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey.

"Turkey has been a close American ally for more than 60 years. We are strategic partners in addressing the causes of instability throughout the world, including the Syrian civil war and our mutual fight against terrorism and violent extremism. We continue our steadfast efforts to enhance border security, increase trade and investment, and promote peace and prosperity across the globe.

"As Turkey marks this anniversary, we reaffirm the strong and resilient ties that unite us, and are confident the close relationship between the Turkish and American people will continue to grow."