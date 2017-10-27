St. Vincent and the Grenadines Independence Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the United States, we offer our best wishes to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as you celebrate 38 years of independence.

"The United States enjoys our partnership with the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in advocating democratic principles, economic opportunity, and regional security cooperation. Today we celebrate our strong people-to-people connections and look forward to working together towards shared goals stated in Caribbean 2020, for a more secure and prosperous future.

"We wish the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines a happy Independence Day celebration with peace and prosperity throughout the year to come."